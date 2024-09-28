ADVERTISEMENT
FG introduces new technology to improve response to fire disasters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo said that the FG had also intensified efforts towards re-enacting a legal framework that would strengthen the existing laws guiding fire service response in the country.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed this during a High-Level Media Parley to mark his One-year in Office, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that one of his cardinal objectives upon assumption of duty was to introduce a cutting-edge technology that would go a long way to reduce response time in the event of any fire outbreak.

“One of our most important goals was to reduce response time and ensure that the Federal Fire Service, (FFS) is better placed and prepared to deal with emergencies swiftly and effectively.

“We have in the last one year inaugurated new operational vehicles, electric gadgets and other fire fighting equipment to enhance their operations.

“We also launched fire prevention initiatives across the country. This led to a significant reduction in fire response timings, saving countless lives and properties in the process.

“Our fire prevention campaigns have been critical in sensitising the public on the importance of safety measures,” he said.

He said that the service had conducted a series of community outreach to ensure that citizens were equipped with the knowledge to prevent fires before they started.

These campaigns, he said, had significantly reduced the number of fire incidents across the country so far.

”We have taken bold steps to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, particularly with local and state fire services, to create a more coordinated approach to emergency response across the country.

“These partnerships have enhanced operational efficiency, enabling us to respond faster and more effectively to fire outbreaks and other emergencies,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said that the Federal Government had also intensified efforts towards re-enacting a legal framework that would strengthen the existing laws guiding fire service response in the country.

”We recognised that the existing legal framework guiding fire services in Nigeria is outdated and insufficient to meet current reality.

”As a result, we have initiated efforts towards passing a comprehensive Fire Act to replace the antiquated 1963 law.

”This new legislation will no doubt modernise fire safety protocols and give the FFS the legal backing it needs to operate effectively in today’s world,” he said.

