FG increases passport processing fees to ₦100k

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the NIS, DCI Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Udo said the Federal Government approved the upward review as part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

The new price regime, which comes into effect on September 1, 2024, will see applicants for the 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity pay 100 thousand naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (₦35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (₦50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (₦70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (₦100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” the statement partly read.

The NIS expressed regrets about any inconveniences the increase might inflict on prospective applicants but assured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

NIS cautions against mutilation of Nigerian passport

Pulse reports that the NIS recently invited a lady for questioning after she was caught in a video mutilating the Nigerian Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The female traveller identified as Favour Igiebor destroyed the Nigerian Standard Passport said to belong to her husband.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a formal investigation following the circulation of a video on social media, showing a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.