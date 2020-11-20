The Federal Government has finally consented to the demand by the Academic Staff Union (ASUU) that they be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment announced this on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the end of a seven-hour negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja,

In a communique the minister read out at the end of the meeting, Ngige said the government has also agreed to pay ASUU members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform.

According to Punch, the FG also offered to raise the Earned Allowances to university staff from N30bn to N35bn and the revitalization fund from N20bn to N25bn.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the union debunked the rumour that it has called off its eight-month-old strike.