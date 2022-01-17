RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The FG increased the counts barely 24 hours before Kanu's appearance in court for the continuation of his trial.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) pushed out the conspiracy theory that President Buhari had died in London and was replaced by a clone
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) pushed out the conspiracy theory that President Buhari had died in London and was replaced by a clone

The Federal Government has filed fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recommended articles

Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

In the amended process filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the FG on Monday, January 17, 2022, increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against the embattled IPOB leader to 15.

The FG increased the counts barely 24 hours before Kanu's appearance in court for the continuation of his trial.

Meanwhile, some Igbo leaders, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last year had pleaded with the president to consider a political solution to Kanu’s case.

Also, Pulse had earlier reported that the South-East Governors Forum, Igbo leaders, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo would meet the president within the first quarter of this year to discuss issues concerning Biafra agitations and Nnamdi Kanu.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Ibadan's republican monarchy: key facts about succession controversy

Ibadan's republican monarchy: key facts about succession controversy

Gov Matawalle says banditry will not end anytime soon

Gov Matawalle says banditry will not end anytime soon

Gov Bello receives first Kogi female air commodore

Gov Bello receives first Kogi female air commodore

Gbajabiamila flags off LUTH ultra-modern outpatient building

Gbajabiamila flags off LUTH ultra-modern outpatient building

APC hails social media handlers for promoting peace in Zamfara

APC hails social media handlers for promoting peace in Zamfara

‘You’re a failure,’ Osun APC slams factional chairman for attacking Aregbesola

‘You’re a failure,’ Osun APC slams factional chairman for attacking Aregbesola

Guinea PM pitches for Conde at party election convention

Guinea PM pitches for Conde at party election convention

Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Plateau

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]