FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

In the amended process filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the FG on Monday, January 17, 2022, increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against the embattled IPOB leader to 15.

The FG increased the counts barely 24 hours before Kanu's appearance in court for the continuation of his trial.

Meanwhile, some Igbo leaders, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last year had pleaded with the president to consider a political solution to Kanu’s case.