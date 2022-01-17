FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has filed fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The FG increased the counts barely 24 hours before Kanu's appearance in court for the continuation of his trial.
Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.
In the amended process filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the FG on Monday, January 17, 2022, increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against the embattled IPOB leader to 15.
Meanwhile, some Igbo leaders, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last year had pleaded with the president to consider a political solution to Kanu’s case.
Also, Pulse had earlier reported that the South-East Governors Forum, Igbo leaders, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo would meet the president within the first quarter of this year to discuss issues concerning Biafra agitations and Nnamdi Kanu.
