FG distributes additional 1,000 CNG conversion kits, creates 10 centres in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onate made the disclosure during an inspection tour of a warehouse at Ibafo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday.

Some CNG kits are being kept in the warehouse.

According to Onate, the committee is doing cataloguing for the 1,000 kits and cylinders for distribution to Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo and Abuja.

“As of this morning, 450 have gone out to Kaduna and Abuja. Five hundred and fifty will be going out to Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government had not got any negative feedback on kits distributed previously.

On public awareness about the initiative, Onate said that the committee pushed out much information, through social media handles, about the need to key into the initiative.

He said that there were up to 10 CNG conversion centres in Lagos State alone.

“This initiative will seriously help people as regards the cost in the sense that fuel is around a thousand Naira now but CNG is around N210/N230.

“The gross margin between what fuel is being sold for and CNG price will have a lot of positive impact on everybody.

“We will actually live to enjoy CNG,” he said.

Austin Nwaoduh, a pipeline engineer at the warehouse, said that CNG was cheaper, had a low consumption rate and was user-friendly.

He added that CNG did not emit much fumes into the atmosphere.

“It is a good and worthy initiative by the president, it will bring down the cost of running our cars,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

