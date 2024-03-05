ADVERTISEMENT
FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister noted that current national challenges did not begin upon assumption of office by President Tinubu.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Egypt gets about 60% of its grains from Ukraine. The fact that Egypt gets about 60% of its grains from Ukraine does not make it a failed state.

“The fact that we are having challenges at the moment does not make Nigeria a failed state.

“Therefore, accepting grains from Ukraine does not make Nigeria or Egypt failed countries.

“It is a normal thing, because countries exist to depend on one another,’’ the minister said at the Leadership Annual Conference and Award 2023 on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership Newspapers. According to the minister, it is true that Nigeria is facing some challenges and President Bola Tinubu is aware of this and he does not shy away from it.

Nigerians voted for Tinubu with the deeper understanding and conviction that he has the capacity to turn things around for the better; and that is what he is doing.

“Some of the decisions he has taken were to ensure that Nigeria finds its place in the comity of nations.

“The decisions include removal of fuel subsidy and addressing the issue of foreign exchange and many others.

“In spite of the current challenges, the economic growth of Nigeria is on track and has continued to improve,’’ Idris stated.

He explained that fuel subsidy removal was a bold step in the right direction and urged Nigerians to support the president as the country would soon begin to reap the benefits. The minister noted that current national challenges did not begin upon assumption of office by President Tinubu.

He stressed that going by figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s fuel importation reduced by 50% after fuel subsidy removal, just as the economy improved significantly.

Idris noted also that President Tinubu had demonstrated capacity and since his assumption of office, had attracted more than 30 billion dollars in foreign investments into the country.

“He has not stopped at that. Just last week, President Tinubu went to Qatar to attract more businesses and investments into Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that soon, what we are passing through will be a thing of the past and Nigeria will be better,’’ Idris noted.

The Leadership Annual Conference and Award 2023 has: “An economy in distress: The way forward.’’ as its theme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

