BREAKING: FG extends Eid-el-Fitr holiday to Thursday

Bayo Wahab

The government congratulates the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

This was announced in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, shared on the ministry’s X account on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The statement said, “The Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

Pulse Nigeria had on Monday. April 8, 2024, reported that the Federal Government may be forced to add one more day to the already-announced public holiday for Muslims to enjoy their end-of-Ramadan celebration.

Recall that on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the FG announced Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays with the hope that Ramadan fasting would end on Monday.

However, the crescent moon that would announce the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, a new Islamic month, was not sighted on Monday, indicating that Muslims all over the world have to fast for one more day.

The development was followed by Saudi Arabia's authorities that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

