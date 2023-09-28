ADVERTISEMENT
FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary

Bayo Wahab

The FG had earlier announced that the 63rd Independence anniversary would be celebrated in a low-key manner.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in a statement by his ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

Tunji-Ojo said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to confronting the challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult socio-economic and security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.

“The Government is daily making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes our way,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“Our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the World being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalled that our founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today,” the statement added.

The minister assured Nigerians that President Tinubu’s administration through its Renew Hope Agenda would ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to the past leaders.

Meanwhile, the FG had earlier announced that the 63rd Independence anniversary would be celebrated in a low-key manner.

The government said it would not invite any world leaders to Nigeria for the celebration.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

