FG declares 2-day public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day

Nurudeen Shotayo

Aregbesola urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of the festive period.

Ogbeni-Rauf-Aregbesola-1 (IndependentNG)
Pulse reports that Christmas, the commemoration of the birth of Jesus, is celebrated by the majority of Christians on December 25, and this year's edition has fallen on a Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government also declared January 2, 2023, as New Year celebration.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement issued on Friday, December 16, 2022, by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore.

The Minister urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity plaguing the country.

Aregbesola also enjoined Christians to emulate the doctrines of Christ in faith, hope, and love.

Aregbesola's words: “We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

“Peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity. We urge Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation.

Nurudeen Shotayo
