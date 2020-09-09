Adamu disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja at the commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

The minister who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the country had endorsed the Safe School Declaration (SSD) to protect all institutions from attack.

He said that the safety of schools, learners and educational personnel remained a collective responsibility which all must work towards achieving.

Adamu noted that the attack on school had posed challenges ranging from learners and teachers being killed or maimed and schools closed down.

He added that the situation had denied children their fundamental rights to quality education.

“We have put in place many policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to quality education for all children irrespective of their religion, tribe or socio-economic circumstance.

”As a matter of fact, access to quality education is fundamental to our Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP),“ he said.

Adamu noted that many Nigerian children were still out of school largely due to the incessant attacks on educational facilities.

The minister enjoined individuals, communities and organisations to join hands with the Federal Government to protect the educational sector from attack.

Adamu, however, commended the Education in Emergency Working Group for the commitment towards the implementation of the Safe School Guidelines in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN General Assembly set aside the day to raise awareness on the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict and unable to receive education.