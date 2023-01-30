FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

What happened: Nearly two weeks after the British government vowed to impose visa ban on Nigerian politicians involved in violence and rigging, the United States of America, yesterday, announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

What FG said: Speaking on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said whatever action is taken against anyone who causes unrest to the country’s democracy is right and justified.

“Let me be clear, whatever action is taken against anyone who undermines this democracy that has been watered by the blood of many of our patriots is right and justified. For us as a government,” he said.

Bragging rights?: Lai Mohammed noted that since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, on other administration has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than the Buhari government.

According to the minister, no President since 1999 has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.