ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

Ima Elijah

The PMB administration prides itself on the amendment of the Electorial Act 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Joe Biden In 2015
President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Joe Biden In 2015

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reacted to the decision by the United States of America to slam a visa ban on some Nigerians undermining democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What happened: Nearly two weeks after the British government vowed to impose visa ban on Nigerian politicians involved in violence and rigging, the United States of America, yesterday, announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

What FG said: Speaking on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said whatever action is taken against anyone who causes unrest to the country’s democracy is right and justified.

“Let me be clear, whatever action is taken against anyone who undermines this democracy that has been watered by the blood of many of our patriots is right and justified. For us as a government,” he said.

Bragging rights?: Lai Mohammed noted that since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, on other administration has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than the Buhari government.

According to the minister, no President since 1999 has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.

What you should know: The PMB administration prides itself on the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect