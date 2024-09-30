ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The baker's lawyer threatened that failure of the bank to do the needful within 48 hours of receiving the letter might result in legal action.

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship
Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

Recommended articles

Iwu’s lawyer, Mojisola George, gave the warning in a letter addressed to the GTB’s secretary dated September 12 and received by the bank on September 19.

A copy of the certified true copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja. The lawyer described the bank’s action as “unlawful and in flagrant” disregard for the principles of contractual banking obligations.

According to her, while she understands that the restriction was purportedly linked to a civil transaction involving a third party, GTB lacks the legal or moral right to take such a decision without an express court order or lawful justification.

ADVERTISEMENT

George, who said the restriction had caused her client significant financial hardship and embarrassment as she was unable to honour her obligations to her suppliers and vendors, demanded immediate and unconditional lifting of the restriction.

The legal practitioner said Iwu opened the account with the bank in 2016.

“Sometime in August, our client observed with utter dismay that she is unable to withdraw from the ATMs around her.

“She assumed that it was a general network downtime that will be subsequently resolved but later realised that inflows were coming in but she couldn’t send money or use the GT World App.

“Upon a visit to the branch at Kubwa Phase 4, she was told that her account has been restricted. She wasn’t given any explanation, or lawful basis for such restriction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This action has caused our client significant financial hardship and embarrassment, which we deem to be a blatant violation of her rights as a customer of your bank.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that this is a purely civil matter with no criminal element whatsoever and as such your bank has no legal or moral authority to restrict our client’s account without an express court order or other lawful justification,” George said.

According to her, the restriction on her (Iwu’s) account constitutes a gross breach of the bank’s fiduciary duty, a violation of her rights to access her funds, and a serious breach of contract.

The lawyer threatened that failure of the bank to do the needful within 48 hours of receiving the letter might result in legal action.

“Legal action for damages arising from the financial losses, reputational damage and emotional distress will be instituted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Formal complaints will be lodged at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a thorough investigation into the bank’s conduct.

“And legal redress seeking damages for breach of contract, unlawful restriction and other consequential losses suffered by our client will be pursued,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

Youths urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, warn inaction may trigger hunger crises

Youths urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, warn inaction may trigger hunger crises

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

Benue Govt seals 2,416 illegal schools, including those in uncompleted buildings

Benue Govt seals 2,416 illegal schools, including those in uncompleted buildings

Kekere-Ekun sworn in as 23rd substantive CJN

Kekere-Ekun sworn in as 23rd substantive CJN

Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes

Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes

PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities

PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities

Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport