Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Female adults above 60 years of age likely to suffer arthritis

Female adults above 60 years of age likely to suffer arthritis — Physician

Ogbinaka made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in  as anBenin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arthritis play Female adults above 60 years of age likely to suffer arthritis (CDC)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Dr Ovo Ogbinaka, a medical doctor at the Central Hospital Ughelli, Delta, said that 50 per cent of female adults above 65 years of age were likely to suffer from arthritis.

Ogbinaka made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in  as anBenin.

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints caused by gradual strain on the body ligaments system.

According to him, arthritis can be a result of injury, which can lead to degenerative arthritis, abnormal metabolism, gout and pseudo gout, inheritance, such as in osteoarthritis.

The physician said the most common types of arthritis are Osteoarthritis (QA) and Rheumatoid arthritis “which can also affect multiple joints of the sufferer.”

Ogbinaka listed some of the symptoms of arthritis to include pains, swelling, reduced range of motion and stiffness.

He noted that adult, particularly those from 65 years and above were prone to be affected by this disease which he said could rarely affect children, teens and youths.

He disclosed that women were more likely to suffer from arthritis than men, especially overweight people.

According to him, any aging adult who notices any sign of arthritis should visit a doctor

It is not all joint pains that develop into arthritis; some are just stress from house work, cooking and driving,” he said.

He said treatment of arthritis would reduce the pain the person experiences and could also prevent additional damage to the joints.

The physician advised people to always seek medical adivce once they notice any of the symptoms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet
3 Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang...bullet

Related Articles

Selena Gomez reportedly had a ‘breakdown’ over her 'low white blood cell count'
Princess eugenie’s wedding dress purposefully showed off her scoliosis surgery scar
Khaleda Zia Jailed ex-Bangladesh PM admitted to hospital
Finance Meet the 10 richest billionaires in healthcare, whose ranks include a doctor and heirs to pharmaceutical empires
In Mexico Government arrests 'hitman' for trafficking endangered fish
Health Tips 11 cold and flu remedies that actually work
Odd Enough Do you really need a new knee?
Girl Smarts What is CBD oil — And is it really good for you?
Health Tips Is fruit a good source of protein?

Local

EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source
EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source
Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp
We stand by you, Osinbajo tells flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
President Buhari
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
X
Advertisement