FEMA seeks MTN’ support on emergency response

The acting Director-General of the agency, Mohammed Sabo, made the appeal when he led the management team of FEMA on a courtesy visit to the MTN corporate office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sabo explained that FEMA needed the support of the telecommunication company to disseminate information on preparedness and safety awareness through Short Message Service (SMS) alerts.

He added that the agency had volunteers, vanguards, local divers, and disaster marshals in remote communities that needed to be trained.

Sabo said that FEMA officials equally needed training on the use of technology in disaster management.

The acting DG further appealed to the company to sponsor FEMA’s town hall meetings on emergency management.

Sabo equally requested the development of mobile applications for emergency management and the issuance of Closed User Group lines to the Agency.

According to him, this will ease communication among FEMA officials and community structures in emergency management.

Responding, the Head of Sales and Trade Development, MTN, Ohwofasa Obazenu, pledged the commitment of MTN to partner with FEMA.

Obazenu said that the focus of the company in 2024 was on Sustainable Development Goals, noting that FEMA’s request falls within the scope.