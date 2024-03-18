Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians

Dr Doris Anite, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, said this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MoU was signed between Lab Four and the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), the executor of the programme.

According to the minister, the jobs generated through this partnership have the potential to annually attract up to 1.2 billion dollars into the Nigerian economy.

“The MoU being signed between NATEP and Lab Four is to channel 50,000 BPO jobs to Nigeria over the next three years.

“In job categories such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/social media assistant and tech/cybersecurity.

“The jobs generated through this partnership have the potential to annually attract up to 1.2 billion dollars into the Nigerian economy through remuneration to the employed persons.

“In addition to about 60 million dollars that it will provide to develop the BPO ecosystem through direct support to the individual BPOs,” Anite said.

According to the minister, NATEP is a key national initiative that will position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing, and talent exports. Anite said It served as a dedicated entity to address the unique needs and challenges faced by the talent and service export industry.

“The programme lays special emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth through trade in services.

“It will serve as a catalyst for the development of the BPO and Talent Export industries and ecosystems, which are the two channels for NATEP’s activities,” she added.

The minister said the four-pronged objectives of the NATEP initiative were to deliver 1 million service-export jobs over the next five years and increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria.

Anite said it aimed to create economic growth, stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services; and also improve skills and strengthen the Nigerian brand. She said to successfully implement the mandate of NATEP, there was a need for strategic partnerships – both with institutions within Nigeria and those overseas.

“As such, our partnership with Lab Four will be one of the many partnerships we will have to ensure that Nigeria becomes a global hub for thriving micro, mini, and mega BPOs.

“And as a prime location for high-quality talent. We will create an environment for the growth of the BPO industry across the country.

“To enable workers work in BPOs in close proximity to their locations of residence,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Femi Adeluyi, National Coordinator, NATEP, in his remarks, said that the initiative would target the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector. Adeluyi assured Nigerians that the selection process for jobs would be transparent, and qualified candidates would be shortlisted after a rigorous selection process.

He therefore urged Nigerians to visit the NATEP website (www.natep.gov.ng) for further information on the programme. Meanwhile, Anthony Okhiria, Executive Director, of Lab Four, expressed the firm’s commitment to scale up job creation in Nigeria.

“And that is what this is doing. This is huge because it allows Nigeria to accelerate its talent export much quicker.

“Different businesses across the country can be developed, which generates revenue for them. Also, individuals can make money and take it to their families.

“So we are very excited to be part of the solution to that. I look forward to working with you on this."

Also speaking, a representative of the United States Embassy, John Dunham, said the most valuable resource Nigeria had was an abundant human population. Dunham said: “Another very important part is the rapid growth of IT, entrepreneurs and exporters in the country particularly among the young people.

“And I am happy to see that the U.S. is trying to encourage the growth of this sector, that will be a game changer for Nigeria.”