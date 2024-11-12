Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

Minister of Women Affairs Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, described Mogaji as a resilient matriarch and champion of women’s empowerment.

“She served as a testament to the relentless pursuit of her unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women.

“We are gathered here to celebrate and honour the remarkable values of gender inclusion, women empowerment, and humanitarian services rendered by a resilient matriarch, mother, and amazon, the Late Chief Alhaja Abibat Mogaji.

"As we unveil the new name of the ICT block, let it be a symbol of our pledge to strive harder for the rights of women, to honour their contributions to our country.

“As we unveil the new name of the ICT block, let it be a symbol of our pledge to strive harder for the rights of women, to honour their contributions to our country.

“To build a society where every woman and child can fulfil their potential with dignity and pride,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, emphasised technology’s vital role in transforming women’s lives.

“Access to information and communication technology is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” she added.

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, Director General of MBNCWD, highlighted Mogaji’s advocacy for women’s economic empowerment and grassroots development.

“Let this ICT block be a constant reminder of the need for inclusivity in our programmes and plans,” she stated.