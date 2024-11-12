ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Women Affairs described Mogaji as a resilient matriarch and champion of women’s empowerment.

Tinubu's late mother, Abibat Mogaji and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Tinubu's late mother, Abibat Mogaji and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Recommended articles

Minister of Women Affairs Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, described Mogaji as a resilient matriarch and champion of women’s empowerment.

“She served as a testament to the relentless pursuit of her unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women.

“We are gathered here to celebrate and honour the remarkable values of gender inclusion, women empowerment, and humanitarian services rendered by a resilient matriarch, mother, and amazon, the Late Chief Alhaja Abibat Mogaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She served as a testament to the relentless pursuit of her unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women, and the extraordinary efforts in creating a more compassionate society; where no one is left behind.

“As we unveil the new name of the ICT block, let it be a symbol of our pledge to strive harder for the rights of women, to honour their contributions to our country.

“To build a society where every woman and child can fulfil their potential with dignity and pride,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, emphasised technology’s vital role in transforming women’s lives.

“Access to information and communication technology is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, Director General of MBNCWD, highlighted Mogaji’s advocacy for women’s economic empowerment and grassroots development.

“Let this ICT block be a constant reminder of the need for inclusivity in our programmes and plans,” she stated.

Felicia Sani, President of the Nigeria Market Women Association, lauded Mogaji as a great women mobiliser and advocate for women’s economic empowerment. Sani urged the government to establish international markets nationwide, empowering women and generating revenue for the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' secures fresh Northern backing

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' secures fresh Northern backing

Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

Notorious bandit Bello Turji’s men in fierce gunfight with soldiers in Sokoto

Notorious bandit Bello Turji’s men in fierce gunfight with soldiers in Sokoto

Sokoto students dismiss Governor's SA of financial mismanagement allegations

Sokoto students dismiss Governor's SA of financial mismanagement allegations

Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Streams of protesters at the three arm zone in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5. [Original]

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

FMC Keffi issues 2-week ultimatum for relatives to claim unclaimed corpses

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial