Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Amb. Kabiru Musa, Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Libya. According to Musa, the stranded Nigerians were in various detention centres for living illegally in Libya and without travel documents.

The envoy said that the Federal Government with the usual support of IOM evacuated the irregular migrants who expressed willingness to return home after the difficult circumstances they found themselves in while in detention.

He explained that the exercise is part of the Federal Government’s continuing efforts at ensuring that no Nigerian citizen is left to suffer in a foreign land.

Musa said that the evacuees who departed from the Mitiga International Airport in Libya on Monday afternoon were expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday evening.

“Today, 145 stranded Nigerians were evacuated from Mitiga Airport, Libya, aboard chartered flight No UZ 189, and are expected to arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening.

“The evacuees include 119 women and 26 men.

“Upon arrival, they will be received by relevant agencies who will ensure their rehabilitation and safe reintegration into the society,” Musa stated.