ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The stranded Nigerians were in various detention centres for living illegally in Libya and without travel documents.

Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya [Twitter:NiDCOM]
Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Amb. Kabiru Musa, Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Libya. According to Musa, the stranded Nigerians were in various detention centres for living illegally in Libya and without travel documents.

The envoy said that the Federal Government with the usual support of IOM evacuated the irregular migrants who expressed willingness to return home after the difficult circumstances they found themselves in while in detention.

He explained that the exercise is part of the Federal Government’s continuing efforts at ensuring that no Nigerian citizen is left to suffer in a foreign land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that the evacuees who departed from the Mitiga International Airport in Libya on Monday afternoon were expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday evening.

Today, 145 stranded Nigerians were evacuated from Mitiga Airport, Libya, aboard chartered flight No UZ 189, and are expected to arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening.

“The evacuees include 119 women and 26 men.

“Upon arrival, they will be received by relevant agencies who will ensure their rehabilitation and safe reintegration into the society,” Musa stated.

Musa stated that the Federal Government will continue to work collaboratively with IOM to repatriate stranded Nigerians in Libya under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NHRC urges judiciary, security agencies to expedite action on Gender Based Violence

NHRC urges judiciary, security agencies to expedite action on Gender Based Violence

Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Federal Government, IOM evacuate 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects

NDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 90 suspects

FG sponsored only 422 delegates to COP-28 in Dubai — Presidency

FG sponsored only 422 delegates to COP-28 in Dubai — Presidency

Alex Otti charges physically-challenged persons in Abia to resist discrimination

Alex Otti charges physically-challenged persons in Abia to resist discrimination

Police narrate how suspected cultists buried ex-community chairman alive in Rivers

Police narrate how suspected cultists buried ex-community chairman alive in Rivers

NSCDC boss urges security operatives to shun inter-agency rivalry

NSCDC boss urges security operatives to shun inter-agency rivalry

Federal Government resumes trial of suspected Boko Haram members

Federal Government resumes trial of suspected Boko Haram members

FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) [Channels Television]

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses [ThisDay]

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

EFCC calls 3 witnesses in trial of Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]

EFCC calls 3 witnesses in trial of Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele