The Federal Executive Council at its weekly meeting has approved a change of name for the Ministry of Communications.

The ministry will now be known as the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

This was announced on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 via a tweet by Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

He tweeted, The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications, now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.