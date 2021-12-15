RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC approves 20% salary increase for Nigerian police officers

The salary increase is expected to take effect in January 2022.

Nigeria Police Officers (Premium Times)

The Federal Executive Council has approved a 20% salary increase for officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

The police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi made this known on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, saying the salary increase would take effect in January 2022.

He said the salary increase was part of efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to meet the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

The Federal Executive Council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to 6 per cent, and the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

