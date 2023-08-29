ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja

Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, added that the illegal market was becoming a threat to the residents of the area and passerby.

Scene of the demolished illegal market in Asokoro, Abuja

The market was located at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, Abuja. Speaking after the demolition, the Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, said that the illegal market was becoming a threat to the residents of the area and passerby.

Galadima added that the area was turned into a haven for criminal activities despite relentless efforts by the FCT Administration to sanitise the area. He added that the miscreants operating in the area were affecting the aesthetic quality of the entire environment, adding that the Administration would allow it to continue.

He said that area had to go because it constituted a security threat, adding that the area was also serving as a hideout for miscreants, drug dealers and men of the underworld.

The operation will help us get rid of the hoodlums and drug dealers that have taken over the place.

“We had demolished the place about three times, but the nuisances rebuilt and continued their activities.

“This time around, the demolished market will remain demolished. We need to sanitise the place and enhance the aesthetic quality of the environment.

“It is also part of the current administration’s policy of sanitising the city, and this is one of the areas we are commencing the exercise,” he said.

Also, the Secretary, FCTA Command and Control, Mr Peter Olumuji, said that efforts would be put in place to ensure the safety of residents in the area. The Village Head of Kpaduma, Mr Bitrus Yakubu, commended the FCT Administration for coming to their rescue and for ridding the area of hoodlums.

“The place has been here for over twenty years but today it has gone down for our own good.

“We are very happy as a community that the area is cleared for good,” Bitrus said.

