FCTA crushes 470 motorcycles for illegal operations in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCTA official added that the decision to crush the motorcycles was in line with the provisions of the law.

Commercial motorcycles waiting to be crushed by a Join Task Force in Abuja. (Credit: Google)
Commercial motorcycles waiting to be crushed by a Join Task Force in Abuja. (Credit: Google)

The motorcycles were impounded by the taskforce during an operation that began from the Carwash Bus Stop, Lugbe, through Gosa, Bill Clinton Drive, Trademore Estate, Lugbe Junction and Kubwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 400 motorcycles were earlier impounded and crushed on Aug. 31, during a similar operation for the same offence.

Obokutom Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, FCTA, told journalists during the exercise that the decision to crush the motorcycles was in line with the provisions of the law. Nyah warned commercial motorcyclists to limit their operations to designated areas, stay clear of the city centre and stop constituting a security threat in the city.

He explained that there are areas designated for different kinds of vehicles, adding that commercial motorcycles are only allowed to operate in the suburbs.

“So, we encourage the operators to respect their boundaries, because if you cross the line, you will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Also, the Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abdulateef Bello, said that the number of motorcycles operating within the city was outrageous. Bello said that the taskforce would extend its operations to night hours, adding that currently, between 200 and 400 motorcycles are being impounded on weekly basis.

He added that the taskforce was considering arresting residents that patronise motorcycles as part of efforts to strengthen the level of enforcement. He advised residents against patronising motorcycles but should learn to walk short distances where possible, for their own safety.

The director further advised those investing in commercial motorcycle business to have a rethink, stressing that the FCTA would invest its resources to curtail them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

