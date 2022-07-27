FCT orders closure of private schools as security threats heighten

The directive was a response to the growing threats of attacks on the capital city.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja, reported The Punch.

Pulse reports that security agencies received some intelligence reports that two terrorist groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), were planning to carry out coordinated attacks in Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education had earlier ordered the immediate closure of one of its Unity Colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The decision became necessary after terrorists reportedly attacked a neighbouring community in the Area Council, which shares proximity with the college.

Meanwhile, The Punch gathered that the latest directive to shut down schools came from the FCT Education secretariat.

The message reads, “Dear school educators, instruction reaching me now from the Ag. Director DQA is that the FCT Education secretariat has directed that schools are to make sure all examinations going on should be ended by Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and all students including those in boarding should be allowed to go home for the holiday.

“Those writing external examinations and schools that have planned their end of the year speech and prize giving day beyond Wednesday, 27th could go ahead as planned but must put adequate security in place to safeguard both students and staff of their schools, you are addressed strictly to the above instructions”.

Peter Edoh, the publicity secretary, NAPPS, AMAC, while confirming the authenticity of the statement said, “Yes. It is very true.”