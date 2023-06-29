ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Matthew Ashkeni, a top FCT official has urged parents, guardians, and care-givers to pay close attention to their children and wards to curb drug abuse among youths.

Dr Mathew Ashikeni, Director, Special duties, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat and Mrs Eze pose for a picture with students of Government Secondary School, Life camp, Gwarimpa Abuja where the event held. [NAN]
Dr Mathew Ashikeni, Director, Special duties, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat and Mrs Eze pose for a picture with students of Government Secondary School, Life camp, Gwarimpa Abuja where the event held. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The FCT official described the theme of this year’s celebration “People First Stop Stigma and Discriminations, Strengthen Prevention”, as a wake up call for all stakeholders to understand that all hands must be on deck for the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in illicit drugs.

He emphasised that the theme is also a call to action for everyone especially parents, saying “prevention is key”. According to him, the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in illicit drugs should not be left to schools alone.

He added that parents need to be friends with their children and pay close attention to family ties as the long-term effects of drug abuse are unbearable .

ADVERTISEMENT

It could come back to the family in a more toxic and dangerous circle. It is definitely a win-win situation if we make it a collective effort.

“The government, the media, and civil society organisations must join hands and fight this menace.

“When a drug is not prescribed, those pharmacies who sell them out freely to people should be penalised and dealt with seriously.

“Security agents should be assigned to control the availability of those drugs across the counter, our rehab centres must be functional, well equipped and accessible to patients and their families seeking help in such centres,” he said.

Ashkeni urged the public to put an end to stigmatising of victims, saying it would help them heal faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier at the event, Dr Folasade Momoh, Executive Director, Centre for School Health Education and Environmental Hygiene (CSEEH) said the aim of the 2023 campaign “is to raise awareness on the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy.

It is also to combat stigma and discrimination against people who are indulging in drug activities, offering alternatives to punishment, providing language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgemental,” she said.

According to her, the drug problem is a complex issue affecting millions of people globally.

Stigmatisation can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the much needed help,” she added.

Globally, June 26 every year has been set as World Drug Day, a day to mobilise, create awareness, and motivate people around the world to stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023