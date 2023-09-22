ADVERTISEMENT
FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The board urged 2024 prospective pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m, pending the determination of the actual fee.

Mallam Abubakar Evuti, Director FCT-Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
The Assistant Chief Information Officer of the board, Ahmad Saleh, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday. He said that selling of forms and registration for the exercise would commence on Sept. 25.

Saleh asked the prospective pilgrims to make the payment to the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja, through a bank draft. He urged them to submit their valid international passports, and National Identification Number at the point of registration in any of the six Area Councils in FCT.

The board does not accept cash deposits and does not entertain registration by proxy.

“It will also adhere strictly to the principles of first come, first served basis,” he said.

