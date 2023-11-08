ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

News Agency Of Nigeria

Most fire outbreaks is as a result of avoidable human errors.

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards [Federal Fire Service]
FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards [Federal Fire Service]

Recommended articles

Zacchaeus Adebayo, Acting Controller, FCT Fire Service, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Adebayo’s advice followed the fire incident at the Canadian Embassy on Monday which killed two persons and two others sustaining various degree of injuries.

Properties worth millions of naira destroyed were also destroyed in the incident. He said that most fire outbreaks were as a result of avoidable human errors.

When we got to the Canadian Embassy yesterday, we noticed that there was an installation of diesel tank inside the generator house, housing two generators at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This as fire men feels falls far below international best practices if really anyone is to avoid unnecessary fire outbreak.

“So I urged all corporate organisations, especially our embassies to desist from such risky and dangerous practices henceforth, if our quest to avoid unnecessary fire outbreak is anything to go by.”

The controller said that the development has informed the service to immediately go round, not only the embassies but other important places to carryout out risk assessment to ensure safety. He warned that the service may embark on sanctions against those who deliberately refused to comply with safety standards.

So, let everybody at this period ensure that their premises are clean and free from all activities that can easily ignite fire.

“No indiscriminate bush burning, whether in the offices or around the residential areas as well as indiscriminate disposal of cigarettes remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In short, there should be designated places to dispose of them for safety sake,” he stated.

Adebayo advised that all safety measures in terms of use of appliances, such as electrical must be strictly adhered to, to avoid casualties of any nature.

“No overloading of electrical sockets, especially when there is power outage, as well as ensuring to switch off all electrical appliances and monitoring when not in use,” he said.

He said that service’s safety officers would be deployed to some offices, residential areas as well as communities within the FCT to sensitise them on safety measures. According to him, all these efforts are geared toward ensuring that cases of fire outbreaks were managed to its barest minimum.

He said that investigations are on-going to unravel the cause of the fire outbreak at the Canadian embassy with a view to avoid further occurrence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

The most popular Sports slots games in Nigeria

The most popular Sports slots games in Nigeria

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Total radar coverage of Nigeria’s airspace vital for national security - CAS

Total radar coverage of Nigeria’s airspace vital for national security - CAS

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'