ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims have been taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja [NAN]
FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja [NAN]

Recommended articles

The acting Director-General of the department, Florence Wenegieme, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that no life was lost to the incident.

Wenegieme explained that the collapsed building was located at number 23 Nkwere Street, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Area 11, Garki in the FCT. The DG said that the victims had been taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

She said that FEMD received a distress call at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday, through the Department 112 emergency toll-free number about the collapse of the building which was undergoing renovations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that it immediately activated the Department of Development Control, FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The acting D-G added that CGC Construction company was also activated to provide support, while the Garki Divisional Police Command was already on the ground. She added that other construction workers were outside the building when it collapsed.

“Although no life was lost to the incident, developers and individuals should strictly adhere to building codes at all times and engage only professional builders and engineers.

“Developers should also carry out integrity tests on existing buildings before carrying out renovations and use only standard building materials,” she said.

Reacting to the development, Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Development Control, directed the demolition of the remaining structures and sealed the premises. Galadima disclosed that the Nigerian Buildings and Roads Research Institute would be engaged to conduct integrity tests on other buildings within the same environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja

Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

South-East Governors, stakeholders meet in Enugu for crucial talks on Kanu's issue

South-East Governors, stakeholders meet in Enugu for crucial talks on Kanu's issue

35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

25-year-old woman captured for attempting to traffic 2 underage girls to Niger

25-year-old woman captured for attempting to traffic 2 underage girls to Niger

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to comply with regulations (Asabametro)

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse charge struck out after settlement terms [Daily Post Nigeria]

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre