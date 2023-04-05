FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure while presiding over the 176th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu praised members of JAAC for their contributions towards the uplifting of the administration of the area councils.

She enjoined the area council chairmen to be prudent in the management of council funds.

The minister said that a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicated that ₦‎723,451,651 was made available for distribution to the six area councils.

Aliyu revealed that the sum of N2,318,518,108 was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to ₦‎3,041,969,760.

Similarly, she said that the distribution of funds to the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) got ₦‎157,079,223, while Gwagwalada got N115,463,859 and Kuje received ₦‎142,480,237.

“Other area councils include Bwari Area Council which received ₦‎102,295,291, Abaji ₦‎102,288,808, Kwali N103,844,230, bringing the total to ₦‎723,451,651 disbursed to the six area councils.

“Distribution to other critical stakeholders include primary school teachers gulped N1,953,770,016.19 ; 15 per cent pension funds took ₦‎226,478,989; one per cent training fund gulped N30,419,697.

“While 10 percent employer pension contribution gulped ₦‎107,849,405, bringing the total sum to ₦‎2,328,518,108.99.