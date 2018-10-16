Fayose says he'll meet EFCC with bibles, bedclothes, pillowcase

news

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed to be prepared for any eventuality when he finally meets operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The governor will have his long-awaited showdown with the anti-graft agency in Abuja today as he's the subject of investigations by the agency for financial misconducts.

The governor could not be questioned or prosecuted earlier because of the immunity he enjoyed as governor, an immunity that ends today as governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is sworn in.

While speaking to The Punch, the governor said he's going to meet the agency with bedclothes and pillowcase in case he's detained.

He said, "I will be there on Tuesday. I am not begging for any bail. It is up to them. If they want me, they should just give me a bed. I have done by bed bedclothes, I have done my pillowcase, I have my English and Yoruba bibles. I am prepared for them. Nobody should worry about me. Only cowards die many times before their deaths."

In a letter he wrote to EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in September, Fayose accused the agency of carrying out several unconstitutional actions against him including freezing his accounts and attempting to secure temporary forfeiture of his properties.