Fashola made this known on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, while speaking on Channels Television.

The minister also said that the Federal Government is committed to solving the power supply problem in the country, adding that Nigerians will be informed of the number of watts consumed.

“Sitting down here I can tell you some states that have almost 24 hours – Kebbi, Yobe. Some have five, some have 10 and there are still outages.

“We are applying many solutions at the same time. So when we were talking about how much megawatts is being used, we have created a new page which will bring solution,” he added.

Transmission capacity has increased

Fashola also tied the increase of power supply in some states to the increase in the transmission capacity, which he said is now about 8,100 watts.

“The generation capacity is also increasing.

“It is a value chain where the distribution is not matching up the available power and from time to time, there are slacks.

“The short term goals are incremental power and stable supply in some places.

“The government has decided that as 40 per cent holder of everything in the distribution of power, we have our programme to invest N72 billion which will involve installing transformers and all of that.

“We created a metre access provider regulation. What it does is to create a new plan of investment programme. We manufacture, produce, supply and install metres and fill the gap the distribution companies cannot raise capital to fill. They cannot do so alone, they must do so under a procurement policy with the distribution company," he said.

Fashola had earlier told Nigerians to channel their complains about poor power supply to private investors who acquired power assets in the country since the power sector has been privatized.

According to Punch, he said it is really not the federal government’s problem if power supply remains poor across the nation.