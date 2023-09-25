During a church service at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, in the United Kingdom, Pastor Bakare said when Mohbad was alive, he was associating with evil people. He added that the deceased spent his life smoking and drinking.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth. I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad,” he said.

Reacting to Bakare’s comment, Fani-Kayode in a post on his verified Twitter handle said Mohbad did not deserve to be murdered whether he was good or bad.

The former minister said, every human has the right to lead the kind of life they want, and should not be judged by the kind of company of friends they keep.

Although Fani Kayode did not mention Pastor Bakare in the tweet, he accompanied his reaction tweet with a picture of the cleric and that of the late singer.

He wrote, “Whether the unfortunate young man known as Mohbad was good or bad and whether he associated with evil men or not he surely did not deserve to be murdered. Everyone has the right to life regardless of the friends they keep, their lifestyle, their name, or the color they dye their hair. Assuming he was murdered, rather than judge him shouldn’t we be trying to find out who killed him?”

Mohbad mysteriously died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

