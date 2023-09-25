ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

He didn’t deserve to be murdered  —  Fani-Kayode reacts to Bakare’s criticism of Mohbad

Bayo Wahab

Fani-Kayode says no one should be judged by the kind of company of friends they keep.

Pastor Tunde Bakare and the late Ilerioluwa aka Mohbad. [Alimosho News]
Pastor Tunde Bakare and the late Ilerioluwa aka Mohbad. [Alimosho News]

Recommended articles

During a church service at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, in the United Kingdom, Pastor Bakare said when Mohbad was alive, he was associating with evil people. He added that the deceased spent his life smoking and drinking.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth. I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Bakare’s comment, Fani-Kayode in a post on his verified Twitter handle said Mohbad did not deserve to be murdered whether he was good or bad.

The former minister said, every human has the right to lead the kind of life they want, and should not be judged by the kind of company of friends they keep.

Although Fani Kayode did not mention Pastor Bakare in the tweet, he accompanied his reaction tweet with a picture of the cleric and that of the late singer.

He wrote, “Whether the unfortunate young man known as Mohbad was good or bad and whether he associated with evil men or not he surely did not deserve to be murdered. Everyone has the right to life regardless of the friends they keep, their lifestyle, their name, or the color they dye their hair. Assuming he was murdered, rather than judge him shouldn’t we be trying to find out who killed him?

Mohbad mysteriously died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the controversy that followed his death and burial prompted the police to exhume his body to conduct an autopsy to unravel the cause of his death.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He didn’t deserve to be murdered  —  Fani-Kayode reacts to Bakare’s criticism of Mohbad

He didn’t deserve to be murdered  —  Fani-Kayode reacts to Bakare’s criticism of Mohbad

FCT residents caution against lynching suspected ‘manhood thieves’

FCT residents caution against lynching suspected ‘manhood thieves’

Ondo Assembly serves Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa letter of allegation

Ondo Assembly serves Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa letter of allegation

11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

Emefiele continues to identify as CBN Governor on X even after resignation

Emefiele continues to identify as CBN Governor on X even after resignation

Enugu bridge collapse wrecks Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Enugu bridge collapse wrecks Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu, APC

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu, APC

Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Meet the judges of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Meet the judges of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley