Family lauds Tinubu, FG for honouring late S.L. Akintola

News Agency Of Nigeria

The family recalled that Akintola was the Premier of the defunct Western Nigeria between 1963 and 1966.

Samuel Ladoke Akintola.
Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

The family gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by Lenn Ayoola, Funmilayo Oyelade, Oladiran Olaniyi, Akintoye Akintola, Akintayo Akintola and Akintunde Akinbola.

It showered encomiums on President Bola Tinubu for honouring the late Akintola and recognising his unforgettable legacies.

“We felicitate President Bola Tinubu for the immortalisation of the late Premier of the Western Region, Chief S.L. Akintola.

President Tinubu named the Ibadan International Airport after the late Chief Akintola who was a Prince from the Akinbola royal family in Orile Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, in acknowledgement of his contributions to democratic and national development.

“According to a memo dated June 1, 2023 issued by the Federal Ministry of Aviation ….. signed by Mrs. Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations, the President renamed the airport “as part of reforms of the aviation sector,” the family said.

The family recalled that Akintola was the Premier of the defunct Western Nigeria between 1963 and 1966.

While expressing delight over the gesture, the family representatives applauded the remarkable policies initiated so far by President Tinubu, describing them as progressive.

‘’On behalf of the Akintola family, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of your inauguration.

“We are confident that our great nation will experience unity, peace, growth and stability with your ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“God’s hand is on you from the beginning and we pray He will guide you in this onerous task of uniting a nation in need of transformational leadership.

“We wish Mr. President good health and successful tenure in office in his quest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“We also use this opportunity to thank the Federal Government, particularly the immediate-past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Under Buhari, our late father and uncle was bestowed a national honour with some notable infrastructure named after him, among which is the Nigeria Railway Station at Omi-Adio in Ibadan,” they said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

