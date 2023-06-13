Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly
Theerafter, the clerk of the house, Alhaji Ali Maje, swore in the speaker and the deputy.
Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Falgore was nominated by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the assembly by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf on Tuesday in Kano.
Mohammed Bello Butu-Butu (NNPP-Rimingado/Tofa) was also nominated as the Deputy Speaker of the House by the lawmakers.
Theerafter, the clerk of the house, Alhaji Ali Maje, swore in the speaker and the deputy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu
Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly
Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate
Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu
Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi
Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu
Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group
Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President
ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory
Pulse Sports
Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours
Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance
I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland
Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager
'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi
EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend
ADVERTISEMENT