FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

Akinbinu, who spoke with newsmen in his office at Ikeja on Monday, said issues around cooling system and toilets would be resolved immediately.

He stressed that the age of the airport had contributed to the decays but assured that air chillers and other related facilities would be provided to ensure comfort of passengers and seamless travels.

He revealed that a technical team, charged with assessment of facilities were identifying areas to be given attention to address all shortcomings and inadequacies.

"Without being told, there are some visible challenges in the airport, we are capable of tackling them and we are taking assessments to address them as soon as possible.

"The moment when such is being done, there is no way we will compare how the terminal looks like and the current shape," he said.

Akinbinu warned hoodlums and loiterers to stay off the airport as violators would be prosecuted.

He urged travellers to reduce the number of relatives escorting them to the airport while decrying illegal parking on adjoining roads to the terminal building.

"Illegal parking is a major challenge, the airport is becoming too small compared to the volume of operations.

"In all of these, we are addressing that and in the cost of our expansion we will get to that axis," he said.