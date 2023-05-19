FAAC shares ₦655.9 billion among FG, states, LGs for April

According to a statement issued by Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant of the Federation (OAGF), this is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for May 2023.

The communique states that the ₦‎655.932 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of ₦‎364.654 billion.

It said that it also contained distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦202.762 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of ₦14.516 billion, ₦50 billion augmentation from Forex Equalisation revenue and ₦24 billion augmentation from the non-mineral revenue.

"In April 2023, the total deductions for the cost of collection was ₦‎28.108 billion, and total deductions for transfers and refunds was ₦‎120.287 billion.

"The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473.754 million."

The communiqué said that from the total distributable revenue of ₦‎655.932 billion; the Federal Government received ₦248.809 billion, the State Governments received ₦‎218.307 billion and the Local Government Councils received ₦‎160.6 billion.

"A total sum of ₦‎28.216 billion was shared with the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

"Gross statutory revenue of ₦‎497.463 billion was received for the month of April.

"This was lower than the sum of ₦‎638.673 billion received in the previous month by ₦‎141.210 billion," it said.

It said that from the ₦‎364.654 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦‎180.659 billion, the State Governments received ₦‎91.632 billion, and the LGCs received ₦‎70.647 billion.

"The sum of ₦‎21.716 billion was shared with the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

"For the month of April 2023, the gross revenue available from VAT was ₦‎217.743 billion.

"This was lower than the ₦‎218.786 billion available in the month of March 2023 by ₦‎1.043 billion," it said.

According to the communique, the Federal Government received ₦‎30.414 billion, the state governments received ₦‎101.381 billion, and the LGCs received ₦‎70.967 billion from the ₦‎202.762 billion distributable VAT revenue.

"The ₦‎14.516 billion EMTL was shared as follows: the Federal Government received ₦‎2.177 billion, the State Governments received ₦‎7.258 billion and the LGCs received ₦‎5.081 billion.

"The total revenue of ₦‎50 billion from Forex Equalisation was shared thus:

"The Federal Government received ₦‎22.916 billion, the state governments received ₦‎11.623 billion, the Local Government Councils received ₦‎8.961 billion and the sum of ₦‎6.500 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% mineral revenue.

"From the ₦‎24 billion non-mineral revenue, the Federal Government received ₦‎12.643 billion, the State Governments received ₦‎6.413 billion, and the LGCs received ₦‎4.944 billion

