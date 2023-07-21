ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total sum of ₦47.48 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others
FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

Recommended articles

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for July on Thursday in Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein.

According to the communiqué, the ₦907.05 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of ₦301.5 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦273.23 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦11.44 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also included Exchange Difference revenue of ₦320.89 billion.

“In June 2023, the total deductions for cost of collection was ₦73.235 billion and total deductions for savings, transfers and refunds was ₦979.078 million.

“The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was 473,754.57 dollars,” it stated.

The communiqué stated that from the total distributable revenue of ₦907.05 billion; the federal government received ₦345.56 billion, the state governments received ₦295.95 billion and the LGCs received ₦218.06 billion.

A total sum of ₦47.48 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gross statutory revenue of ₦1.152 trillion was received for the month of June.

“This was higher than the sum of 701.787 billion received in the previous month by 451.134 billion.

“From the ₦301.501 billion distributable statutory revenue, the federal government received 146.710 billion, the state governments received 74.413 billion and the LGCs received 57.370 billion.

“The sum of 23.008 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue,” it said.

The communiqué further stated that the gross revenue available from VAT was ₦293.411 billion, adding that it was higher than the ₦270.197 billion available in the month of May by ₦23.214 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the federal government received ₦40.984 billion, the state governments received ₦136.613 billion and the LGCs received ₦95.63 billion from the ₦273.23 billion distributable VAT revenue.

“The ₦11.436 billion EMTL was shared as follows: the Federal Government received1.715 billion, the State Governments received ₦5.718 billion and the LGCs received ₦4.003 billion.

“From the ₦320.892 billion Exchange Difference revenue, the Federal Government received N156.155 billion, the state governments received ₦79.204 billion, the LGCs received ₦61.063 billion.

“The sum of ₦24.470 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent mineral revenue,” it said.

It stated that Companies Income Tax (CIT), Import and Excise Duties, VAT, and Oil and Gas Royalties all increased significantly, while Petroleum Profit Tax and EMTL decreased considerably.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

LASBCA embarks on sensitisation/roadshow against building collapse

LASBCA embarks on sensitisation/roadshow against building collapse

Tinubu approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

Tinubu approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

Tinubu counters Atiku's petition to Chicago court as legal battle shifts to US

Tinubu counters Atiku's petition to Chicago court as legal battle shifts to US

You're my own Jesus on earth, Charly Boy eulogises Peter Obi

You're my own Jesus on earth, Charly Boy eulogises Peter Obi

INEC registers new party after Supreme Court order

INEC registers new party after Supreme Court order

UCH resident doctors embark on 3-week strike

UCH resident doctors embark on 3-week strike

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others