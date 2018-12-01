Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ezekwesili seeks end to fuel subsidy regime 

Ezekwesili seeks end to fuel subsidy regime 

Ezekwesili explained that ending the oil subsidy and reforming the oil sector were parts of her plans if she emerged as the president of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Ezekwesili seeks end to fuel subsidy regime  play

Oby Ezekwesili

(Hope 2019)

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said that there is a need for a ‘pressing’ reform in the oil sector.

In a statement on Saturday, the presidential candidate demanded for an immediate end to oil subsidy in Nigeria, saying, “It gives little or no benefit.”

Ezekwesili explained that ending the oil subsidy and reforming the oil sector were parts of her plans if she emerged as the president of Nigeria.

She said, “End Fuel Subsidy Regime and Fully Deregulate Sector: ­The most pressing reform is the immediate removal of the fuel subsidy. A subsidy that costs N1.3tn, yet provides little or no benefits to the most vulnerable members of society, must be discontinued.

“Cancelling the fuel subsidy allows the country to focus on the equally important task of deregulating the entire oil sector, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and ensuring that it is subject to the competition and discipline of the open market.

“Furthermore, an enhanced Federal Government-led version of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill shall be championed by our administration and complemented by a proposal for an amendment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI Act) to achieve better governance, transparency and accountability in the sector.

“Reforming the oil sector for structural productivity gains is critical, regardless of the vision of our government to move away from resource dependency.”

She wondered why the number one citizen of the country preferred to head the NNPC when there are other challenges confronting the nation.

ALSO READ: Oby Ezekwesili picks ACPN party chairman, Galadima as running mate

“Monies saved from subsidies will go into the creation of a $1.5bn Infrastructure Fund. I will be accountable to the Nigerian people and also sign binding Service Level Agreements on performance and accountability.  I have no interest in becoming the ‘president of the NNPC’ when there are more important national issues being for attention,” she added.

Oby Ezekwesili has consistently described herself as the candidate for the Nigerian people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 FSARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies after beating from mobbullet

Related Articles

Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Buhari hosts talks to help bring security to the Lake Chad Region
Eunice Atuejide confident Nigerian youths will make her President in 2019
Ezekwesili criticises BON for threatening to shut down broadcasting stations
Oby Ezekwesili picks ACPN party chairman, Galadima as running mate
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more

Local

Troops kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists in failed attack in Borno
Troops dislodge Boko Haram from hideout
Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warning
Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warning
Buhari cancels private visit to Daura to show respect to victims of Boko Haram attacks
Fact checking: Is there a Buhari double or clone?
Boko Haram deserves no pardon but death
OPC leader, Fredrick Fasehun, is dead
X
Advertisement