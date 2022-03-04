RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Bayo Wahab

Aisabor says the possibility of Abba Kyari being eliminated or poisoned is very high.

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)
Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor has asked the Federal Government to put strong security around the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Aisabor said this following the Federal Government’s approval of Kyari’s extradition to the United States over fraud allegation.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the former AIG said “there should be a watertight security around him before being transferred to the USA.”

He said the possibility of Kyari being eliminated or poisoned is very high because there is palpable fear that the embattled police officer may spill the beans.

“Abba Kyari was a monster created by some retired and serving police leadership. He served these officers and their wives with gifts while serving as the commander of the IRT”, he said.

“Some powerful politicians are also believed to be in his payroll hence he was seen to be infallible and no senior officer was bold enough to check his excesses and illegalities.

“There is palpable fear everywhere now that Abba Kyari may likely spill the beans since he may not want to go down alone as many police officers serving and retired are suspected to have benefited from his illegal activities.”

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed eight charges against Kyari, and six others over their involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

The anti-narcotic agency has also said that Kyari and six other drug trafficking suspects would be arraigned on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Bayo Wahab

