Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will araign Kyari and his alleged co-conspirators on Monday, March 7, 2022, before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, NAN gathered.

Recall that the NDLEA had on Thursday, March 03, 2022, filed eight charges against the embattled police officer and the six others.

The defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include four members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

They are ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James.

The two other defendants arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for drug trafficking are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus.

The NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55kg.

The anti-narcotic agency also alleged that Kyari and his men unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Both Umeibe and Ezenwanne will be arraigned for conspiring with others at large to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.

Kyari's woes with the NDLEA started last month when the agency declared him and four other police officers wanted for drug related offences.

Hours after that, the Nigeria Police Force arrested the once 'super cop' alongside four others and handed them over to the NDLEA.

The disgraced officer is also wanted in the United States to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.