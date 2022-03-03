RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NDLEA had filed eight charges against the embattled former police commissioner and six other drug trafficking suspects.

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)
Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

The Federal Government has perfected plans to arraign the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and six others over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Recommended articles

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will araign Kyari and his alleged co-conspirators on Monday, March 7, 2022, before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, NAN gathered.

Recall that the NDLEA had on Thursday, March 03, 2022, filed eight charges against the embattled police officer and the six others.

The defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include four members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

They are ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James.

The two other defendants arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for drug trafficking are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus.

The NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55kg.

The anti-narcotic agency also alleged that Kyari and his men unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Both Umeibe and Ezenwanne will be arraigned for conspiring with others at large to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.

Kyari's woes with the NDLEA started last month when the agency declared him and four other police officers wanted for drug related offences.

Hours after that, the Nigeria Police Force arrested the once 'super cop' alongside four others and handed them over to the NDLEA.

The disgraced officer is also wanted in the United States to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the US authorities’ request for Kyari’s extradition.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]