ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President of ANAN, Nzekwe also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work in collaboration with the banks to tackle financial frauds in the banking system.

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges [Economic Confidential]
Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges [Economic Confidential]

Recommended articles

Nzekwe, who is a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, the current economic situations called for commercial banks to recapitalise as Naira continue falling against the dollars. He said that the rising country’s inflation rate had eroded the capital base of most banks, thus affecting them from playing their roles as financial intermediaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nzekwe noted that most banks in the country lacked the financial strengths to grant long term loans to investors as gestations of businesses took between five to 10 years before starting making profits.

There is no bank that offers or grants long-term loans to investors because of their financial capabilities.

“And majority of their profits come from other areas like investment in real estate and importation, rather than lending which is their core functions,” he said.

The former ANAN president stressed the need for banks to also review their interest rate charging on loans, to attract more borrowers to the financial sector. Nzekwe urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work in collaboration with the banks to tackle financial frauds in the banking system.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE