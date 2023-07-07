'Exhibit caution when reporting disasters' – NEMA appeals to journalists

Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, Abuja Operations Office, NEMA, said this at a one-day interactive session with media organisations and spokespersons of response agencies, on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Abuja.

He said that it was important for media organisations to avoid sensationalism and confirm accurate information from relevant response agencies before publishing their stories. According to him, disaster reporting is a sensitive area, which could damper the morale of responders and negatively affect families of victims.

“The media are always interested in knowing what has happened, how many lives are involved, number of deaths, number of those rescued and when did responders arrive.

“However, in view of these significant interests, it is important we highlight some guidelines for reporters, which will in turn help us work in synergy.

“This meeting is important so that we can have agreement on how to serve Nigerians better.

“We want media organisations to exhibit caution in the reportage of disasters, they need to confirm information before going public,” he said.

Uwazuruonye said that the response agencies also need information from the media to carry out their duties promptly and effectively.

“Some information some journalists give to the public had made Nigerians hate and attack us when we respond to any disaster scene.

“We need your expertise to aid us in our rescue mission.

“Also we do not live in those locations, we need correct and prompt information from the media and Nigerians to enable us mobilise immediately to disaster sites''.

Uwazuruonye also appealed to Nigerians to desist from attacking responders when they arrive disaster scenes.