Ex President Jonathan, others set to receive African Icon Awards In Kigali

The organisers, Heritage Times (HT), in a statement on Thursday, said the Concert and Awards will celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

This, the organizers says, has become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made by Africans, including those residing in diaspora, in areas of Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

Jonathan who served as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, will be honoured with the African Democracy and Peace Icon Award.

His name was written in gold for being the first incumbent Nigerian President to cede power peacefully to opposition in the aftermath of an election, a move which saved the country from plunging into speculated crisis in 2015.

Ian Khama, Botswana’s fourth Head of State, will be honoured with the African Philantropist Award for stamping his reputation as an advocate of human rights and respecter of the rule of law.

His foundation, the SKI Khama Foundation, has immensely empowered youths, contributed to the health, education and sports sectors of the country.

Currently serving as Liberia’s 30th Vice President, Howard-Taylor would be bestowed with the African Humanitarian Award.

She has been a very visible and involved stateswoman, with a vision for affordable but quality education, transparent justice system, improved and accessible health system, women’s economic and political participation and an accountable public service system.

The late Magufuli would receive a posthumous African Icon Award for his giant strides during his short stint as President of Tanzania.

When he came on board, his government worked to banish a lot of the chronic problems in the Tanzanian administrative and political leadership.

He fought a structure riddled by systemic corruption, characterised by ghost workers on payroll, underperformance and laxity in public service and extravagant spending.

Other awardees are Victoria Nalongo Namusisi, Founder & Executive Director of the Bright Kids, Uganda, and Uganda’s first female Sports journalist; Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, Kenyan legal practitioner and Advocate of the High Courts of Kenya and Tanzania, Sir Benedict Peters, Founder and Managing Director/CEO of Aiteo Group.

Olumide Akpata Esq, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Hajiya Hafsat Kolere Buni, First Lady of Yobe State and Founder of Ma’aruf Foundation, Fred Swaniker, Founder, African Leadership University; Christelle Kwizera, Rwandan mechanical engineer and social entrepreneur, Triple Ghetto Kids, a dance group founded in 2014 and composed of children from the Katwe slum in Kampala, Uganda, adds to the list.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, as well as Ivorian/Chelsea football legend, Didier Drogba, will also be honoured. Industry players – Afrexim Bank, CEOs of MTN and Sonangol are also up for the Awards.

Aside bestowing international prestige and recognition, the Awards would focus on the critical importance of culture and leadership, which the organisers believe lies at the core of any shared advancement of socio-economic and political development in Africa.

The Afri-Heritage Awards would also cast a spotlight on individuals who, under challenging circumstances, have empowered their people and impacted their sphere of influence to pave the way for sustainable and equitable development.

Bearing in mind that Africa is root to a plethora of people all over the world who continue to thrive and evolve despite the many issues and challenges stemming from stereotypes, the organizers strongly affirm that the event will contribute immensely to changing the global perception of Africans, and also spur the needed critical mass for the attainment of cultural evolution and revolution in sustainable development.

The highpoint of the event would include creative performances from some of Africa’s best entertainers and presentation of awards to diligently selected individuals who have made remarkable impact to humanity.

It will feature presentations by notable persons and leaders, Awards conferment, performances by musicians, comedians and poets, and a party to cap it off.

According to the organisers, the choice of the cosmopolitan city of Kigali to play host to the maiden edition of The African Heritage Concert and Awards, was premised on the many successes of Rwanda as a Country that has now elevated itself in many respects as the pride and face of Africa.