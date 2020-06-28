Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried.

The late politician was buried at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his Ibadan home.

His burial was attended by popular Islamic clerics including Alhaji Muhyideen Bello, and the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abubakri Abdulganiyu.

Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after some complications arising from COVID-19.

Oyo state residents throng Ajimobi's residence to pay last respect to the former governor of the state.

Tunji Bolaji, the spokesperson to the late politician had announced in a statement on Friday, June 26, 2020, that the ex-governor’s body would be buried on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan by 12 pm.

But the management of the mosque had argued that the body could not be buried in the mosque premises because it is against Islamic injunctions.