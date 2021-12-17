Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

Akwanga dies at his home town of Akwanga on Friday, December 17, 2021, after a protracted illness at the age of 77.

The former minister died at his home town of Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Confirming his death, the Deputy Chairman of Akwanga LGA, Safiyanu Isa, said immediately the death of the former minister was announced, he was taken for burial according to Islamic rites in his home town.

Akwanga served as a minister under the administration President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

He was later sacked by the President during a cabinet reshuffle.