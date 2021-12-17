RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Akwanga served as a minister under the administration President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

Former Labour minister, Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga died at 77
Former Labour minister, Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga died at 77

Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga, the former Minister of Labour and Productivity is dead.

Recommended articles

Akwanga dies at his home town of Akwanga on Friday, December 17, 2021, after a protracted illness at the age of 77.

The former minister died at his home town of Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Confirming his death, the Deputy Chairman of Akwanga LGA, Safiyanu Isa, said immediately the death of the former minister was announced, he was taken for burial according to Islamic rites in his home town.

Akwanga served as a minister under the administration President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

He was later sacked by the President during a cabinet reshuffle.

The ex-minister was kidnapped in 2017, on his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye village, but was released two days later after paying a huge ransom to his abductors.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

NURTW says members not responsible for criminality on Nigerian highways

NURTW says members not responsible for criminality on Nigerian highways

Buhari @79: You're a democrat, man of high intellect, great reformer - Tinubu

Buhari @79: You're a democrat, man of high intellect, great reformer - Tinubu

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)