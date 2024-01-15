ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-minister of commerce arrested for alleged ₦3.6bn loan fraud

Bayo Wahab

According to the EFCC, Ugwuh's arrest followed a petition by a bank.

Charles Ugwuh, former Minister of Commerce and Industry [Per Second News]
Charles Ugwuh, former Minister of Commerce and Industry [Per Second News]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced Ugwuh’s arrest in a statement on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Ugwuh was appointed minister by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua. He was sacked along with 19 others when the late ex-president reshuffled his cabinet.

According to the EFCC, the ex-minister was arrested with Chief Geoffrey Ekenma on January 11, 2024, at No 2, Musa Yar Adua Way, New Owerri, Imo State.

In the statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said Ugwuh’s arrest followed a petition by a new generation bank.

The statement reads in part, “A petition to the commission from a new generation bank on the alleged fraud perpetrated through a company, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., linked to the ex-minister.

“Investigations revealed that Ugwuh and Ekenma, Managing Director, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., allegedly obtained a loan facility from the bank for the purchase and production of polished rice.

“However, the suspect, according to the petitioner, failed to meet his obligations to the bank, and all efforts to get him to repay the loan facility proved abortive. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

