Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Oti, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, said he was recently diagnosed with fifth-stage renal failure.

He said: “My dear brothers and sisters, my name is ACP Chike Godwin Oti, recently transferred as ACP DFA, Railway Police Command, Ebutte Meta, Lagos.

“I wish to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with fifth-stage renal failure, also known as an end-stage renal disease (kidney failure) occasioned by unmitigated high blood pressure at Lagoon Hospital, Bourdillion Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“It is recommended that my only chance to stay alive is that I must undergo hemodialysis twice a week until I can raise the sum of ₦25 million for a kidney transplant.

“On my own, I have spent about ₦3.5 million for the one week I spent at the aforementioned hospital.

“The cost of keeping alive is way beyond my means right now. I, therefore, seek your help dear brothers and sisters to surmount this terrible illness.”