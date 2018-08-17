Pulse.ng logo
Former governor to be conferred with traditional title in Buhari

Orji Kalu Ex governor to be conferred with traditional title in Buhari's town Daura

The monarch in a letter dated Aug. 9, conveyed the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, is to be conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan (gifted child), by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.

A statement endorsed by Mr Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu’s Special Adviser, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday in Abuja stated that the event would take place during the Eid-el Kabir  period

Kalu in his acceptance letter dated Aug. 16, said that the honour would encourage him to sustain his good works.

The former governor stressed that the emir has demonstrated his passion and commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

He said: “I received with so much excitement, a letter of conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on me by the Daura Emirate Council headed by Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar.

“The honour is timely and encouraging.

“I am a detribalised Nigerian. This is a good compensation for continually spreading the message of peace and unity across the nation.

“We must continue to build friendship and relationships beyond our communities.

“I was born in Aba, I had my university education in Maiduguri, and Lagos is my business base. I have workers from different ethnic groups and religions. Nigerians should see themselves as one.

” I am appreciative of the recognition of my contributions to nation building and I pledge my continued loyalty to Daura Emirate Council, Katsina State and Nigeria at large.”

