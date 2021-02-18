The immediate past Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead.

Dikko, who led the NCS from 2009 to 2015, died at the age of 60 after a protracted illness, Punch reports.

The ex-custom boss had been facing a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The EFCC under the leadership of its former Chairman, Ibrahim Magu had seized Dikko’s house said to be worth N1.1bn and vehicles worth hundreds of millions of naira.

But due to his failing health, his case could not proceed.