Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gbobo said Tantita Security Services Limited deserves to be given additional contract to protect the Trans Niger Delta pipeline considering its efficiency in the last one year.

The former agitators under the aegis of Coalition of Ex-Agitators of Niger Delta(CEND) said Tantita Security Services Limited has shown capacity and competence in securing oil assets in the region.

Tantita Security Services Limited is owned by a foremost ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tomopolo.

CEND in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Gershom Gbobo, said that the security outfit had shown commendable capacity to protect oil facilities within its mandate area.

Gbobo said Tantita Security Services Limited deserves to be given additional contract to protect the Trans Niger Delta pipeline considering its efficiency in the last one year.

He said: “Tantita Security Services Limited has reduced illegal bunkering to the barest minimum. It has also provided jobs for our people in the region.

“Therefore, we call on our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act fast in renewing the surveillance contract.

“Pipeline surveillance is for the people on ground and close to the pipe. Tantita is on ground and has consulted and included all the community leaders in its area of operation in the contract.”

Gbobo said that the former agitators would continue to recognise Tomopolo as their leader and work with him to secure oil assets in the region.

“Tantita Security Services Limited has shown capacity through its track record. It has continued to sustain the peace in the region by engaging the youths in its operations.

“Renewing the contract will help to further deepen the peace and increase production of crude oil in the country.

“CEND endorses Tompolo’s Tantita and urge the Nigerian Government to do the needful and renew the contract,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

