ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nebo reiterated the displeasure of South-East over the continuous incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and called for his freedom.

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East. [NAN]
Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The youths, in their numbers on Saturday, marched through major roads and streets in Enugu metropolis with placards carrying inscriptions: “Even Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Against Sit-at-Home” and “Sit-at-Home discourages economic progress”.

The Leader of Enugu Innovative Youths, Maduabuchi Edeani, said people pushing the illegal order under any guise should stop it, adding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was against it and had publicly called for its cancellation.

Edeani said that the action had resulted in untold hardships and poverty in Enugu State and by extension, the entire South-East.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The illegal sit-at-home is causing so much havoc and making our education, health and economic institutions not to function optimally and our people are counting their losses both as individuals, groups and corporate entities.

“We as youths in Enugu State are supporting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his stance to stop and totally cancel the illegal sit-at-home being engineered by a misguided Nigerian in Finland.

“We are here to let the world know that anybody supporting the illegal sit-at-home is against the South-East, good people of Enugu State and the future of youths in the state and South-East in general.

“I call on all youths in Enugu State and South-East to desist from supporting the anti-progressive, evil and illegal sit-at-home.

“It remains a wrong path and it will not do anybody any good, rather it will truncate our future and prospects in life as youths,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edeani also appealed to the Federal Government to obey the court order to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, adding that it would help to reinvigorate the South-East and bring the manipulation by a few hoodlums to an end.

Contributing, Ebube Nebo, a youth leader in Enugu State, said that youths were tired of the order, adding: “Sit-at-home is a cankerworm gradually snowballing into a big monster of human and economic waste.”

“In all sincerity, we are suffering. It is not just about what the Enugu State governor is saying to end it, we are indeed suffering and feeling the pains of our deprivation and loss resulting from the illegal sit-at-home.

“As youths, it is affecting our education, employment, and entrepreneurial prospects, while our fathers and mothers, especially those in the villages and suburbs, are living in untold hardships,” Nebo said.

Nebo reiterated the displeasure of South-East over the continuous incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and called for his freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youths covered 30 kilometres in the march within Enugu metropolis, which covered Okpara Square Road, Presidential Road, Owerri Road, Ogui Road, Lagos Street, Basiala Road, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions