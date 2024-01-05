ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

The command wishes to inform applicants of Enugu State origin in the ongoing 2022 police constables into the general duty and specialist cadres that the physical and credentials screening exercise of successful applicants will commence on Monday, January 8, 2024.

“The screening will start by 7 am daily at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani road, Enugu.

“Accordingly, the applicants are requested to visit http://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to print their invitation slips and report to the mentioned venue on the date specified in their invitation slips, appearing in a clean white T-shirt and shorts,” he said.

Ndukwe said that they should come along with the under-listed mandatory screening requirements, arranged in two flat files as follows:

“Recent passport photographs; evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognised medical hospital and evidence of good character from the applicant’s traditional ruler or village head.

“Certificate of origin, duly signed by the applicant’s local government chairman or secretary; national identity number (NIN) slip and original and duplicates of credentials, including O’Level result(s), birth certificate or declaration of age.

“Print-out of the application form, duly completed, the guarantor form and the invitation slip,” he stated.

The command’s spokesman said that the applicants should note that anyone who failed to present the above-listed mandatory items would not be considered for the screening.

“They are equally advised to pay attention and be guided by their scheduled dates and times, as well as other details and specified guidelines during the screening exercise,” he noted.

Ndukwe added that the applicants should channel all inquiries to the recruitment help desk by calling or sending WhatsApp messages to 08069794453 or 09060483893.

